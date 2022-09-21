U.S. FDA's EUA policy for COVID tests led to quality issues - HHS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wait to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to repeatedly modify its emergency use authorization policies to increase availability of COVID-19 tests during the early phase of the pandemic led to quality control issues, according to a federal agency review.

FDA's decision to accept all EUA requests resulted in a record number of submissions - often low-quality and from developers lacking experience with FDA's processes, according to a review conducted by the U.S. HHS's Office of Inspector General.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.