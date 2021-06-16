Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. fed funds futures raise odds of rate hike in early 2023 after Fed statement

1 minute read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Wednesday raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in early 2023 after Fed projections showed at least two rate increases that year.

The fed funds market showed a roughly 96% chance of a rate hike by February 2023. Prior to the Fed statement, the market fully priced in a rate increase by April 2023.

New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery. read more

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:07 PM UTCNew York grapples with growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan

An influx of homeless people into Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood after an emergency move by New York City to ease crowding in shelters has been a fact of pandemic life for the neighborhood since last spring.

United StatesKamala Harris launches campaign for voting rights across U.S.
United StatesU.S. judge orders 'Three Percenter' charged in Capitol riot released on bail
United StatesExplainer: U.S. Senate's reconciliation process: it's not the way it sounds
United StatesGhislaine Maxwell objects to raw sewage, nosy guards in NY jail