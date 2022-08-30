U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to Washington from Delaware on Aug. 30, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Jill Biden, 71, had tested positive in a rebound case of COVID-19 after first testing positive on Aug. 16.
She had ended her first isolation after a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19. A minority of those prescribed the drug, however, have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.
President Joe Biden, 79, recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.