July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa is departing the White House, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a White House official.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru' Editing by Kirsten Donovan

