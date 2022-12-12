U.S. to form inter-agency group to counter anti-Semitism, Islamophobia

People wearing anti-semitic clothes wave Nazi flags, as they protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is establishing an inter-agency to coordinate efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, the White House said on Monday.

"The President has tasked the inter-agency group, as its first order of business, to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

