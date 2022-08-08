U.S. FTC commissioner Phillips to resign this fall
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - One of the two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intends to resign later this year.
FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips in a statement on Monday said he had written to President Joe Biden announcing his intent to resign this fall.
Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the commission and only three can be from one political party.
The FTC works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law and investigates allegations of deceptive behavior by companies.
