U.S. FTC commissioner Phillips to resign this fall

Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips testifies on the "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission" before the U.S. Senate Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security Subcommittee in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - One of the two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intends to resign later this year.

FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips in a statement on Monday said he had written to President Joe Biden announcing his intent to resign this fall.

Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the commission and only three can be from one political party.

The FTC works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law and investigates allegations of deceptive behavior by companies.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

