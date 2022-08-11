U.S. FTC considers crack down on commercial surveillance, data security practices

Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips testifies on the "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission" before the U.S. Senate Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security Subcommittee in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it was considering adopting rules new rules to prohibit harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security.

The FTC is issuing an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to address commercial surveillance, the "business of collecting, analyzing, and profiting from information about people." The FTC said companies are often incentivized "to collect vast troves of consumer information, only a small fraction of which consumers proactively share."

