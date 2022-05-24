U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula shortage

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula in the United States.

"The inquiry seeks information about the nature and prevalence of any deceptive, fraudulent, or otherwise unfair business practices aimed at taking advantage of families during this shortage," the FTC said on its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.