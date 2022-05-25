U.S. FY 2022 budget deficit to shrink dramatically as tax revenues surge-CBO

U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2022 will shrink to $1.036 trillion from $2.775 trillion in fiscal 2021 as a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic produces a surge of tax receipts, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

The CBO said in new economic and baseline budget forecasts based on current tax and spending laws that its fiscal 2022 deficit forecast is now $118 billion less than an estimate made last July.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.