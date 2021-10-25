U.S. gets consent decree in harassment suit against owners of Minneapolis rental properties

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said it obtained a consent decree with Reese Pfeiffer and several other defendants to resolve allegations that Pfeiffer violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) by subjecting 23 women to severe and repeated sexual harassment and retaliation at residential properties in and around Minneapolis.

"Under the consent decree, the defendants must pay a total of $736,000 in compensation to 23 victims of the alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, and a $14,000 civil penalty to the United States," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.