U.S. 'getting closer' on Iran nuclear deal talks -White House

1 minute read

U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are "getting closer" to a nuclear deal with Iran, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, but "important components" still need to be decided, she added.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler

