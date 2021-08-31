Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. gives 14 million Americans first COVID-19 shot in August, up from July

Stanisha Land receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination shot at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Around 14 million U.S. residents received their first dose of a COVID-19 shot in August, about 4 million more than in July, White House officials said Tuesday, as the U.S. government continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

The average number of daily cases in the United States is around 130,000, up from lows of fewer than 12,000 in late June, according to federal data, as the highly contagious new Delta variant continues to spread.

The seven-day average of daily deaths is up to nearly 900, higher than in the previous week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on a press call.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Oatis

