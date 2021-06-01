U.S. gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp (CVX.N), giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in Venezuela.

The license also applies to Halliburton (HAL.N), Schlumberger Limited (SLB.N), GE company Baker Hughes (GE.N) and Weatherford International. The previous license authorized the wind down of Venezuela activities until June 3.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.