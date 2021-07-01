Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

U.S. sending more emergency officials to Florida tower site

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government is sending more emergency officials on Thursday to support search-and-rescue efforts at the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, according to the White House.

They said five urban search-and-rescue teams of 80 people each will be on the ground at the ruins of the Champlain Towers South condo, with two more teams on standby to relieve them.

New personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were sent at the request of local officials, according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who briefed reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to the city where the tower collapsed. read more

FEMA had already deployed 60 staff to Florida as of 6 a.m. on Thursday (1000 GMT) and had sent additional funding to local emergency officials in Florida on Wednesday evening, according to Jean-Pierre.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

