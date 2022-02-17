1 minute read
U.S. gov't short-term funding bill clears Senate procedural hurdle
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A temporary funding bill that would keep the federal government running through March 11 and avoid a potential partial shutdown cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.
The action clears the way for a vote on final passage at a later time that has not yet been announced.
Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chris Reese
