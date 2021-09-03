Factbox: U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies struggle to restart production after Ida hit

The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Energy companies mostly continued to keep output halted even a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. read more

About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday. read more

Insurers could face a hit of about $1 billion from physical damage to offshore rigs and structures from the storm, according to preliminary estimates from U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic. read more

Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. More than 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.

The following is a timeline of current measures being taken:

