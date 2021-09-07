U.S. has identified a small number of Americans in Mazar-i-Sharif -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington has identified a "relatively" small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif.

Blinken, who was speaking with his Qatari counterpart in a joint press conference in Doha, said that the challenge with the evacuation charter flights is that some Afghans seeking to leave do not have appropriate documents.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

