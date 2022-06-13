U.S. Health Secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after taking an antigen test, the department said in a statement, adding he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Becerra was not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the health department said.

Becerra was fully vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus. He last tested positive in May.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.