U.S. health secretary tests positive for COVID on trip to Berlin

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while on a trip to Berlin ahead of G7 meetings of health ministers, a spokesperson said.

Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and will work in isolation, she said. Becerra had last visited the White House a week ago and President Joe Biden is not considered a "close contact" as defined by U.S. health authorities, she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.