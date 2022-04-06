U.S. helping to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine -Garland

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces enforcement actions against Russia, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States is assisting with international efforts to collect evidence of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice's senior prosecutor met with his French counterpart in Paris this week, Garland said.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

