U.S. helping to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine -Garland
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States is assisting with international efforts to collect evidence of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice's senior prosecutor met with his French counterpart in Paris this week, Garland said.
