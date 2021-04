United States · 5:30 PM UTC EXCLUSIVE Before Jan. 6, FBI collected information from at least 4 Proud Boys

Among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the Proud Boys. In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he “absolutely” wished the agency had penetrated the group beforehand, or knew its plans.