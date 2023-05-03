US Homeland Security secretary to visit border ahead of Title 42 lifting

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas leaves the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to the Texas border with Mexico this week ahead of the lifting of Title 42, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The trip comes as the COVID-19 health policy known as Title 42 is set to end on May 11 and the U.S. prepares for a possible subsequent spike in illegal border crossings.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson

