U.S. to host Summit of the Americas in 2022 -White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas in early Summer 2022, the White House said on Thursday.

It would be the first time for the United States to host the gathering of heads of state from across the continent since the inaugural summit in Miami in 1994.

In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump canceled what would have been his first official trip to Latin America to attend the Summit of Americas in Lima, Peru. Then-Vice President Mike Pence led the U.S. delegation to the summit.

The White House did not say in what city the summit would be held.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

