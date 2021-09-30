U.S. House approves bill to avert government shutdown

The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve a Senate-passed measure that avoids a partial government shutdown by funding federal agencies into the new fiscal year that begins on Friday.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the measure into law before a midnight deadline, when current government funding is set to expire.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.