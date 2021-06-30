U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.

Voting continued.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

