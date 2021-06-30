United States
U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.
Voting continued.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.