Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack

1 minute read

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.

Voting continued.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:23 PM UTCOath Keepers member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol attack

A member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

United StatesU.S. still weighing travel curbs, does not see eventual vaccine rule -White House
United StatesMother of police chief, Costa Rica-born accountant among Florida collapse victims
United StatesSupport for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic
United StatesTrump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies