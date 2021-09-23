U.S. House backs bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 20, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defense system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

As voting continued, the House backed the measure by 360 to 8.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chris Reese

