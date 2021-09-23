Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House backs bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system

1 minute read

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 20, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defense system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

As voting continued, the House backed the measure by 360 to 8.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:35 PM UTC

Schumer, Pelosi announce tentative revenue deal for Biden's social agenda

The two leading Democrats in Congress announced a tentative revenue deal on Thursday they said would pay for U.S. President Joe Biden's social spending agenda, though they did not provide details about the agreement.

United States
Search for Gabby Petito's fiance in Florida wilderness enters sixth day
United States
U.S. special envoy to Haiti quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations
United States
U.S. House backs bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system
United States
State Department says U.S. envoy to Haiti 'mischaracterized circumstances'