United States
U.S. House bill introduced containing expedited procedure to raise debt ceiling
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A bill was introduced Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives to speed up passage of a debt ceiling increase by circumventing procedural delays in the Senate.
The legislative text posted on the House Rules Committee website did not yet specify the dollar amount for the new borrowing limit.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.