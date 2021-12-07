U.S. House bill introduced containing expedited procedure to raise debt ceiling

The sun rises behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A bill was introduced Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives to speed up passage of a debt ceiling increase by circumventing procedural delays in the Senate.

The legislative text posted on the House Rules Committee website did not yet specify the dollar amount for the new borrowing limit.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.