Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

1 minute read

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs after testifying in the criminal trial of Roger Stone, former campaign advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump.

The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a unanimous 9-0 vote, calling it "shocking" that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · October 19, 2021 · 10:43 PM UTC

FBI raids Washington, New York homes linked to Russia's Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday raided Washington and New York City homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire under U.S. sanctions who once employed Paul Manafort, a chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

United States
Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all 21 aboard escape
United States
Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600
United States
Philadelphia subway riders witnessed rape but did nothing, police say

The rape of a woman aboard a Philadelphia subway witnessed by as many as 10 passengers, some of whom appeared to film the attack, could have been stopped quickly if one had called 911, police said on Tuesday.

United States
U.S. House committee backs contempt charge against Trump aide Bannon