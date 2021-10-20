U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs after testifying in the criminal trial of Roger Stone, former campaign advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump.

The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a unanimous 9-0 vote, calling it "shocking" that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

