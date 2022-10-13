U.S. House committee plans vote to subpoena former President Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said on Thursday it planned to vote on whether to subpoena Donald Trump, the Republican former president it holds responsible for fomenting the violence with election fraud claims he knew were false.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

