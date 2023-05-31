US House committee votes to advance debt ceiling bill

[1/2] The U.S. Capitol's dome is reflected in a puddle, in the midst of an ongoing legislative effort to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst















WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - A bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default advanced on Tuesday when a key House of Representatives committee voted to send it to the full chamber for a Wednesday vote.

The Republican-controlled House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill to the floor for a vote on Wednesday.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.