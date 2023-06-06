US House conservatives revolt against leadership, block gas stove bill
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - A group of about a dozen Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday staged a revolt against their leadership by blocking consideration of a bill related to the regulation of gas-fueled stoves.
The move was in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with Democratic President Joe Biden on raising the U.S. debt limit, according to some Republican lawmakers.
