U.S. House delays vote on Build Back Better bill until later Friday

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday put off an anticipated vote on passage of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social programs and climate change investment bill amid Republican delaying tactics.

House Democratic leaders said the House instead will reconvene at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) to complete the legislation.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

