U.S. House Democrat says agreement coming on semiconductor bill
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said on Wednesday "significant progress" had been made on a proposed bill to boost production of semiconductor chips and he believes an agreement on it will be reached by the end of July.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Andy Sullivan
