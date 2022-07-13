U.S. House Democrat says agreement coming on semiconductor bill

Overall COVID-19 cases decrease in Americas, but rise in South and Central America - PAHO

, article with image

Americas · July 13, 2022 · 3:29 PM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

There were over 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the Americas last week and 4,789 deaths, a 0.9% decrease in overall cases and a 3.5% decrease in deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said at a news conference on Wednesday.