U.S. House Democrat seeks details on USPS delivery vehicle plan
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. House panel overseeing the Postal Service (USPS) asked the agency to turn over details of its plans to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles.
House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a letter made public Thursday to turn over documents by May 25 about how it decided to acquire 10,019 EVs as part of the initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 vehicles from Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N). The panel on Wednesday approved a bill that would require USPS to conduct a new environmental review of the decision.
