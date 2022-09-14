U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer listens as fellow democrats speak to the news media on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter

