U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction

U.S. Representative Richard Neal (D-MA) departs after a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting amidst ongoing negotiations over budget and infrastructure legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they were continuing to work on legislation that would "undo" a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans' 2017 tax reform law.

"We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Cowan

