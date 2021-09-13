Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction

1 minute read

U.S. Representative Richard Neal (D-MA) departs after a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting amidst ongoing negotiations over budget and infrastructure legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they were continuing to work on legislation that would "undo" a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans' 2017 tax reform law.

"We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Cowan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:37 PM UTC

Afghanistan blame game shifts to U.S. Congress as Blinken testifies

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify twice to Congress this week about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as lawmakers kick off what could be a long series of high-intensity hearings about the chaotic end to America's longest war.

United States
U.S. government strengthens oversight of police-reform monitors
United States
Biden heads to western U.S. to tout climate goals, back California governor
United States
Wealthy dads become first to go on trial in U.S. college admissions scandal
United States
Factbox: Key figures and fallout in U.S. college admissions scandal