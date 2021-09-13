United States
U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they were continuing to work on legislation that would "undo" a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans' 2017 tax reform law.
"We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.
