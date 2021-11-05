U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting on the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Democrats have failed to meet previous self-imposed deadlines to pass the bills that form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, but the aide said that leadership was confident on finishing on Friday.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Himani Sarkar

