U.S. House to hold hearing on infant formula shortage

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers plan to hold a hearing this month on the ongoing shortages of infant formula, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The panel, which is scheduled to meet May 25 on the issue, did not name any company executives or other witnesses but said it would release more details before the meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.