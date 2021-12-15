U.S. House holds former Trump aide Meadows in contempt

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday holding Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress and recommended he face federal charges.

The vote was 222 to 208, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Shri Navaratnam

