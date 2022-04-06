Skip to main content
U.S. House holds former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt

1 minute read

Former White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing carrying a poster board displaying claims of voting irregularity at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott//File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - A majority of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Voting was continuing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.