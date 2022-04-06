1 minute read
U.S. House holds former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - A majority of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Voting was continuing on Wednesday.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone
