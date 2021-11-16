U.S. House' Hoyer says hopeful for a vote on Biden's "Build Back Better plan" by Friday

An American flag flies outside of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he was hopeful for a House vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan by Friday at the latest, although he acknowledged it could slip until Saturday.

"My expectation is that we will vote on this Thursday or Friday," he told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.