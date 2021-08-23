Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. House intel panel chair says Afghan evacuation not likely done by Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Writing by Eric Beech

