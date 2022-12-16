U.S. House Jan. 6 committee preparing to vote on recommending least 3 criminal charges against Trump -report

[1/2] Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is preparing to vote on urging the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, including insurrection, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Caitlin Webber

