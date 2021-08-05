Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House members amp up push to close Guantanamo Bay prison

2 minute read
1/3

Activists wearing prison jumpsuits and black hoods participate in a demonstration against the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, opened 18 years ago, and calling for its closure and "accountability for torture", near the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats, including the leaders of the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees, called on President Joe Biden on Thursday to immediately close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Weeks before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which helped lead to the prison's opening, the 75 lawmakers sent a letter calling the prison's continued operation a stain on the country's reputation that undermines its ability to advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

"We ask that as you take the steps necessary to finally close the prison, you act immediately to further reduce its population, ensure that the remaining detainees are treated humanely, and increase the transparency of military commission proceedings at Guantanamo," they wrote.

The signatories included the chairmen of the national securities committees - Armed Services' Adam Smith, Foreign Affairs' Gregory Meeks and Intelligence's Adam Smith, illustrating a growing level of comfort in Congress for shutting the prison, which costs millions of dollars to operate and decried by the human rights community.

Opened under Republican President George W. Bush after the Sept. 11 attacks, the prison’s population peaked at about 800 inmates. Democratic President Barack Obama whittled down the number, but his effort to close the prison was stymied by opposition in Congress from some of his fellow Democrats as well as Republicans.

The Biden administration announced on July 19 that it had repatriated its first detainee. The transfer reduced the prisoner population to 39, most of whom have been held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.

Congress passed laws barring transfers of Guantanamo inmates to prisons on the U.S. mainland. Democrats now control Congress, but their majorities are so slim that changing the laws would be difficult.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:54 PM UTCU.S. senators seek to wrap up infrastructure bill, await CBO

After days of debate and votes on amendments, U.S. Senate lawmakers worked behind the scenes on Thursday to wrap up a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on which they largely agree so that they can move on to what is likely to be a partisan brawl over a sweeping budget spending plan.

United StatesNew York impeachment probe into Cuomo nears completion, lawmaker says
United StatesU.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci
United StatesU.S. House members amp up push to close Guantanamo Bay prison
United StatesU.S. probes Phoenix police use of force, treatment of protesters