U.S. House names lawmakers to hammer out deal with Senate on chips funding

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday named negotiators to hammer out a deal with the U.S. Senate on a bill to provide $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production.

The Senate first passed chips legislation in June that also authorized $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China, while the House passed its version in early February.

About 80 House lawmakers including the chairs and top Republicans on some key committees will take part in process known as a "conference committee" to reach a compromise version.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.