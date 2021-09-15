Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House panel advances Democrats' plan to raise taxes on the wealthy, corporations

1 minute read

The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee voted on Wednesday to advance legislation to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations to help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion in spending on childcare, education, housing and green energy.

The Democratic-dominated panel voted 24-19 to approve the revenue-related portions of the "reconciliation" bill, reporting them out of committee for House negotiations, a floor vote and further negotiations with the U.S. Senate and White House.

Representative Stephanie Murphy was the lone Democrat to vote against the bill, as did all Republicans on the panel.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:44 PM UTC

U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s.

United States
Biden backs top general Milley after reported 'secret' calls with China
United States
Biden meeting with moderate U.S. Senate Democrats to discuss $3.5 trln spending bill
United States
Explainer: Main battles ahead for U.S. Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill
United States
U.S. House panel advances Democrats' plan to raise taxes on the wealthy, corporations