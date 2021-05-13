Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. House panel backs $8 billion to shift USPS to EVs

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday voted to authorize $8 billion to quickly shift the U.S Postal Service (USPS) to an electric vehicle delivery fleet.

USPS in February awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) that could be worth $6 billion to build a mix of up to 165,000 gas- and EV-powered delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O) to build an all-electric fleet. A final decision on EV USPS funding is likely to be part of a broader infrastructure plan under debate by Congress.

