U.S. House panel eyes April hearing for EOG, Devon, Occidental CEOs

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is preparing to call on the chief executives of three oil companies to testify at a hearing next month amid an increase in gasoline prices, Politico reported on Friday.

The panel is expected to ask the CEOs of EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N), Devon Energy Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp to appear on April 5, the news outlet said, citing a draft news release.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely

