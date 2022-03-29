U.S. House panel to hold oil company CEO hearing on gas prices

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Wednesday will hold a hearing with six senior oil company executives on gas prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The hearing titled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump" will include the CEOs of Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) along with the president of Shell USA (SHEL.L), and chairman and president of BP America Inc (BP.L).

Some Democrats in Congress have proposed a windfall profits tax for oil companies, while others want to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

