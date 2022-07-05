1 minute read
U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot to hold hearing on July 12
WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters will hold a hearing on July 12, the committee said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
