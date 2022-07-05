U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot to hold hearing on July 12

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a rally organized at the White House ellipse to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Washington Monument by the White House in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters will hold a hearing on July 12, the committee said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

